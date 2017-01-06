Stay at Home needs a home

Ann Newton, vice president of Stay at Home in Wilton, reports that after more than six years of working out of their own homes, the organization needs a home of its own.

As a 501c3 non-profit organization its mission is to help Wilton’s older citizens be able to stay in their homes as long as they wish by offering rides, handyman help, friendly visits and social activities.

“However, over the years, our supplies have accumulated in several homes throughout town and we need one location for them,” Newton says. “We need a place for a desk, phone, computer and file drawer where staff and volunteers can do the work which we have done out of our homes up to now.

“If anyone has some space that is somewhat centrally located which they could let us use or if anyone could share a space that is too large for them, Stay at Home in Wilton’s board of directors would be extremely grateful. If you have space for us, please call us at 203-762-2600.”

Stay at Home in Wilton, she added, “would like to take this opportunity to thank all our generous supporters and wonderful volunteers and to wish all of Wilton a happy and healthy new year.”