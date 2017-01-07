Fairfield County gas prices lead the state

Drivers who feel like they are shelling out more money for gas are not imagining things.

Average retail gasoline prices in Connecticut have risen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46 per gallon for regular on Jan. 2, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,540 gas outlets in the state. Fairfield County gas prices were highest, averaging $2.53 per gallon.

This compares with the national average that has increased 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Prices Tuesday were 32.0 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has also increased during the last month and stands 35.4 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on Jan. 3 in Connecticut have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.14/g in 2016,

$2.61/g in 2015,

$3.69/g in 2014,

$3.68/g in 2013,

$3.55/g in 2012.

“In 2016, motorists spent an average $2.13 per gallon on gasoline, the cheapest yearly average since 2004, and 28 cents lower than 2015,” said Patrick DeHaan,senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“While nearly 100,000 gas stations in the country were selling at $1.99 per gallon a year ago, fewer than 3,000 are today. Though we may see rising gas prices take a brief break in early February, we’re unlikely to come anywhere close to last year’s low levels,” he added.

