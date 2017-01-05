Senior Center News: Jan. 5

AAA driving program

AAA’s free driving improvement program will be offered Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 to 12:30 in the Comstock Community Center. Taking this program can lower your auto insurance costs and improve your driving skills.

Register online by visiting aaa.com/driverimprovement or call 203-937-2595, ext. 8363 for more information.

Play reading

Andrea Ragusa will lead a reading of the play Time Stands Still on Monday, Jan. 9, at 12:30 in the Senior Center Café. The play focuses on relationships and one couple’s prospects for a conventional lifestyle. Copies of the play are available in the senior center lounge. Call 203-834-6240 to register.

Get the download

Learn how to download eBooks and audiobooks onto your mobile device on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 2:30 in Free Downloads-eBooks and Audiobooks at the senior center with Melissa Baker as the instructor. With iPads, tablets and smartphones given as gifts, this is the perfect time for people to learn how to download free content 24/7 from Wilton Library. Participants are reminded to bring their Wilton Library cards, passwords and their own devices for full benefit. Registration is required on the library’s website or by calling 203-762-6334.

Memory care support group

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are life-changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. A support group at Brookdale Wilton provides a place to connect with others who truly understand what you are experiencing.

The group meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. at 96 Danbury Road.

It is a place to:

Exchange practical information on caregiving problems and possible solutions;

Talk through challenges and ways of coping;

Share feelings, needs, and concerns; and

Learn about resources available in the community.

For more information about the group or to register, call Christy Perone at 203-761-8999.

Don’t just downsize … modernize!

Thinking of downsizing soon? Carey Karlan, well-known interior designer and consultant on downsizing, will speak at the senior center at 10 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The talk, open to all at no charge, is sponsored by the Encore Club of Wilton.

Karlan, a Darien resident, has considerable experience in guiding clients through the process of simplifying and shedding unneeded household goods as a first and essential step in moving into a smaller living space. The process can be liberating and energizing if approached in a positive way, she says. Learn how to get started and how to evaluate.

Coming events

For the week of Jan. 6:

Friday, Jan. 6, 8:30, AAA Driving Improvement Program; 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 12, Introduction to Bridge with Michael Hess; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, Jan. 9, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 12:30, Play Reading with Andrea Ragusa; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericsson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Free Downloads with Melissa Baker; 1, Mah Jongg; 6, Memory Care Support Group at Brookdale Wilton, 96 Danbury Road.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at the Wilton Y; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo; 5:30, Social Services Commission Meeting.