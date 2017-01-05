Library Lines: Jan. 5

Six Wilton artists featured

This month’s art exhibition, Wilton Artists: Art Times Six, opens on Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 7:30. The artists originally displayed their talents in a limited way in the library’s Summer Show. This month, they will get to show their friends and neighbors a little bit more of what their passion means to them. The artists are Janel Cassara, Art Gerstein, Susan Kurnit, Lenore Sillery, Russell Sillery and Cindy Sinor. They all either live or work in Wilton. The exhibition will feature more than 60 paintings, drawings and manipulated digital photography created with oils, acrylics, charcoal and photographic images. The majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The opening reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Jan. 27.

Moms and daughters together

Girls get a chance to spend some quality time with their moms and vice versa in the library’s new Mother and Daughter Book Club this Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 to noon. The book club started just a few months ago for girls in grades 3 through 5 and their moms, but new members are always welcomed. The club reads about heroines who are smart, brave, strong, kind and make great role models. This month’s selection is Beverly Cleary’s hilarious book, Ramona the Pest. The lesson here is that sometimes girls have to be “a little bit noisier and a little bit more stubborn to be noticed at all.” Please note the new time. Registration is required.

Winter story times for kidlets

They’re back! Infants to three-year olds have special days and times for their age-appropriate drop-in story time sessions with caregivers and parents. The programs begin on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10 and 11 and continue for 10 weeks through March 15. Books for Babies for infants less than 12 months begins Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10:15 to 10:45; Wonderful Ones and Twos also begins on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 11 to 11:30; Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes starts Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 10:15 to 10:45. A special lottery-based program, Mother Goose on the Loose for children ages six months to two years, begins on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10:15 to 10:45 or 11 to 11:30. Registration forms for Mother Goose have to be completed and submitted by Saturday, Jan. 7. Information for Mother Goose may be found on the library’s website or by calling the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336.

Goal setting in style

The New Year is here and along with it, a chance to accomplish some resolutions, such as getting organized. In Organize Yourself, set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 11 to 12:30, attendees will learn the tricks of Bullet Journaling to get organized, set priorities and track goals. This methodology has been referred to as the analog answer to the digital world. Participants are asked to bring a new marble notebook with them and the desire to get the New Year off to a good start in a fun, creative way. The program is for people 18 years or older. Space is limited and registration is required.

Readers convene

Wilton Library Readers book group gets together after a December recess with a discussion of two of Richard Russo’s books — Everybody’s Food and Nobody’s Fool. The group meets on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from noon to 1:30. Susan Boyar is the professional book group facilitator who leads the gathering. Participants are encouraged to bring their lunches; the library provides beverages. Registration is recommended in case of inclement weather resulting in a delayed opening or closing. The group meets each month through June. For a complete listing of meetings and titles, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Wilton Library Readers in “Books.”

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336 and Teen Services at 203-762-6342.