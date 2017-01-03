Boys basketball: Warriors stay red-hot, rout Bears

The Wilton High boys basketball team scored its fourth lopsided win in a row on Tuesday night with a 74-34 victory at Norwalk.

The Warriors remain undefeated at 5-0.

It was the third time in five games that Wilton’s won by 30 points or more. Over their last four games, the Warriors have had an average margin of victory of 28 points. For the season they are averaging 76 points per game.

The recipe for success was the same as in Wilton’s other recent wins — pressure defense, 3-pointer shooting, dribble penetration and 12-player rotation that allows the Warriors to play a fast-paced game, nonstop, for four quarters.

Wilton shot 29-for-60 from the floor (48%), and was 11-for-26 on 3-pointers (42%), with seven different players hitting treys

Wilton needed little time to take command, with 3-pointers from the opposite corners in the first minute by Sean Breslin and Jack Wood. The lead grew as the first quarter moved along, as the Bears’ turnovers piled up and the Warriors continued to shoot the ball very well.

Nick Kronenberg’s 3-pointer made it 25-8 after one quarter, and the lead grew to 26 points at halftime, 40-14. Norwalk shot only four-for-19 from the floor in the half, with 14 turnovers. Wilton was 15-for-26 from the floor in the half.

The Warriors didn’t take their foot off the pedal in the second half and wound up winning by 30.

Kyle Maatallah (13 points, four 3-pointers), Matt Kronenberg (12 points, five assists), Drew Connolly (10 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one 3-pointer) and Nick Kronenberg (10 points, two 3-pointers) all hit in double figures for Wilton.

Jack Williams tallied six points, followed by Kyle Shifrin (four points, seven rebounds), Robbie Hermann (four points) and Scott Cunningham (four points, one 3-pointer).

Rounding out the scoring were Sean Breslin (three points, one 3-pointer), Jack Wood (three points, one 3-pointer), Ryan Schriber (three points, one 3-pointer) and Drew Phillips (two points).

Norwalk (3-3) was led by Armani Sawyer with nine points, including a 3-pointer, and Conner Mastropietro with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. For the game the Bears had 23 turnovers and shot only 11-for-44 (25%) from the floor.