Wilton teen’s performance raises hundreds for Operation Smile

Sixteen-year-old Wilton resident and musician Caitlin Gilroy performed at Marly’s Bar & Bistro on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and raised approximately $300 to help fund cleft lip and palate repair surgeries for children through Operation Smile.

Caitlin, a junior at the private Hopkins School in New Haven, started playing the piano at the age of six, was writing her own songs by the age of 12, and recently got a guitar.

To date, Caitlin said, she has written about 15 songs, recorded six, and is “also in the process of getting them copy-written.”

Caitlin recently started a SoundCloud page, soundcloud.com/caitlingilroy, where her cover of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” and a song she wrote called “Broken Heart” can be heard.

Her mother, Camille Gilroy, said Caitlin “may consider doing another event in spring.”