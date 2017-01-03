P2P holds off on accepting clothing donations

Wilton Bulletin

Person-to-Person (P2P) is in the process of conducting a comprehensive inventory in its Darien Clothing Center. During that time it will be unable to accept any new donations of clothing, household items, toys, etc. in order to “catch up,” a press release said.

P2P will begin accepting donations again on Monday, Jan. 23.

Person-to-Person provides low-income individuals and families living in lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. Programs include emergency assistance, camperships and scholarships. With offices in Darien and Norwalk, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton. More information may be found at p2pHelps.org.

