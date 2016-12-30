Annual art competition accepting entries

Submissions are being accepted through Friday, Jan. 6, for this year’s National PTA Reflections Art Competition.

Wilton student writers, musicians, dancers, visual artists, photographers and filmmakers are encouraged to enter their works, reflecting this year’s “What is your story?” theme.

First-place winners in each of the six categories — dance choreography, film production, literature, music competition, photography and visual arts — will go on to be judged at the state level, and state winners will move on to the national level.

A special exhibition will be held at Wilton Library later this month for all visual arts and photography entries.

Entry forms, rules and information: pta.org/reflections.

Questions may be directed to petrasa@optonline.net or atnitapsinghal@yahoo.com.