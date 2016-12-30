Wilton real estate sales — Dec. 23-29, 2016

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 23 through Dec. 29.

78 Borglum Road, Stephen H. George and Lisa Davis George, to Paragon Relocation Resources Inc., $1,450,000.

78 Borglum Road, Paragon Relocation Resources Inc., to Geppino E. Cardiello and Ruth E. Cardiello, $1,225,000.

65 Seir Hill Road, Dorothy LePage Estate, to Albert Castronuovo, $365,000.

940 Danbury Road, Sloper Properties LLC, to Bloch Feliciano Properties LLC, $500,000.

186 Mather Street, Ann J. McDowell Estate, to Amar Gabriel Alvarado and Hanz Van Orgas, $380,000.

195 Silver Spring Road, Michelle Prochazka and Michelle Vikstrom, to Steven Carusone, $340,000.