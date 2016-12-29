Boys basketball: Warriors rout Staples to win holiday tourney

The Wilton High boy basketball team captured the 2016 Holiday Basketball Classic in dominating fashion on Thursday night, with a 81-62 rout of host Staples in the championship game in Westport.

The Warriors (4-0) closed out the first quarter with a 16-5 run to take a 22-12 lead, and blew things open in the second quarter to build a 49-25 halftime lead.

Scott Cunningham had a huge game off the bench and led Wilton with 21 points, while Drew Connolly had 14 points and Matt Kronenberg 13 points. Connolly also had nine rebounds and three assists, while Kronenberg had five assists.

Sean Breslin had eight points, Jack Wood seven points and Kyle Shifrin six points. Also scoring were Nick Kronenberg (five points), Kyle Maatalah (four points), Jack Williams (two points) and Jackson Cote and Drew Phillips with one point each.

Wilton hit 11 3-pointers in the game, with seven players sinking threes. Cunningham led the way with three 3-pointers, while Connolly and Breslin had two each, and Matt Kronenberg, Nick Kronenberg, Shifrin and Wood each had one.

Matt Kronenberg was named tournament MVP and Connolly was named to the all-tournament team.

For Staples (2-3), Justin Seidman led the way with 23 points, and was also named to the all-tournament team. Sean Pritchett hit for 16 points, and also had 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.

