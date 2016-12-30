Wilton Bulletin

Town fitness center opens in Wilton

By Wilton Bulletin on December 30, 2016 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Wilton Parks and Recreation will open its fitness center at the Comstock Community Center to the public starting Tuesday,  Jan. 3.

The fitness center will offer people the opportunity to increase their strength, tone and firm their bodies, and improve their cardiovascular system.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday hours are 1 to 7 p.m.

Monthly resident fees are $10/individual, $18/family. Monthly non-resident fees are $12/individual, $20/family.

The center offers a free, one-day trial.

