The Wilton Democratic Town Committee will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 in the multi-purpose room of Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. All Wilton Democrats and those supporting the party’s platform are invited to attend. The meeting will be a follow-up to the December brainstorming session.

Any questions, email info@wiltondems.org. Historically, the committee has met at Wilton Town Hall, but in 2017 it will be meeting at the Comstock Community Center.