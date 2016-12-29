Wilton Bulletin Board

The Bulletin Board is a guide to events of public interest happening in Wilton designed to let you know what’s happening and when, and to help schedule important events. Submissions may be emailed to editor@wiltonbulletin.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday the week before intended publication. The full listings are posted at wiltonbulletin.com.

New Year Celebration, Friday, Dec. 30, 2-3, Wilton Library. Crafts and activities. All ages; registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Friday, Jan. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. The work of six Wilton artists is on display. Reception open to the public. www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother and Daughter Book Club, Saturday, Jan. 7, 11-noon, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Ramona the Pest. For grades 3-5. Registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Candle Dipping Workshop for Kids, Saturday, Jan. 7, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children can try their hand at dipping candles and learn about life in Colonial Connecticut from Museum Educator Lola Chen. Kids can help make their own snack — fruit dipped in chocolate. Members: $10/child, $25/family; non-members: $15/child, $35/family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Men’s Breakfast, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m., Orem’s Diner, Danbury Road. Stay at Home in Wilton sponsors an opportunity for men to get together. Rides available. Information: 203-762-2600.

Organize Yourself, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 11-12:30, Wilton Library. Learn the tricks of Bullet Journaling to get organized. Bring a Marble notebook. For ages 18 and older. Registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 6-8 p.m., Wilton Library. For post-treatment survivors, presented by Nina Marino, LCSW, and the library. Free, registration highly encouraged. Questions: call Nina Marino at 203-857-7304. Register: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton Library Readers, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 12-1:30, Wilton Library. This month’s book is Everybody’s Fool and Nobody’s Fool by Richard Russo. Bring lunch, beverages will be provided. Advance registration suggested: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Free Downloads, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1-2:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Bring your own device and learn about the free downloadable ebooks and audiobooks available through Wilton Library. Registration strongly suggested: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Your Elevator Speech, Wednesday, Jan. 11, Wilton Library. Presented by the library, SCORE of Fairfield County and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. Learn to develop a concise and memorable introduction to enhance business opportunities. Speaker is Stanley Witkow, former general counsel of GE Capital IT Solutions. Registration required: 203-831-0065 or scorefairfieldcounty.org.

New Perspectives Film Series, Saturday, Jan. 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Back on Board, a documentary about Olympic diver Greg Louganis will be screened. Suggested donation of $5. Q&A after the film with moderator Megan Smith-Harris. Registration highly recommended: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Valuing Your Business, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6-8 p.m., Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. A free program presented by SCORE on how to understand and determine the value of a small business. Check-in starts at 5:30. Information: 203-831-0065 or score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Candlelight Concert, Sunday, Jan. 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road. Pamela Frank and Friends presents a program of string quintets and other works by Dvorak, Mendelssohn, and Mozart. Tickets: 203-762-3401 or wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Parent Support Group, Monday, Jan. 23, 10-11:30, G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street. For parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. Free, presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN). Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or Beth44es@gmail.com or visit namisouthwestct.com.

Senior Center Book Discussion, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 11-noon, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Michael Hess will lead a discussion of Empire by Gore Vidal. Register: 203-834-6240.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Tuesday Movie, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Meryl Streep stars in Florence Foster Jenkins. Free. Complimentary popcorn, candy and soda. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Author Talk, Thursday, Jan. 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library. CNBC Senior Contributor Larry Kudlow discusses his new book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity, written with Brian Domitrovic. Q&A and book signing will follow. Books available for purchase. Free, registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Chinese New Year Celebration, Friday, Jan. 27, 4-4:45, Wilton Library. Families may welcome the Year of the Rooster with stories, snacks, fortunes, and crafts. Registration required: 203-762-6336 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tales to Tails, Saturday, Jan. 28, 11-noon, Wilton Library. Children who are independent readers may read to therapy dogs. Free, registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Scholarly Series, Sunday, Jan. 29, 4-5:30, Wilton Library. The first of a five-part collaboration between the library and Wilton Historical Society: Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity. The program focuses on the United States’ place in the world during World War I and its aftermath. John Tully, professor of history at Central Connecticut State University, will discuss how U.S. foreign policy in the 20th Century reflected American values. Registration required: 203-762-6334 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Technology Classes, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2-3 and 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Michael Bellacosa will show how to create and format a basic spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel 2010. Free, basic computer skills required. Advance registration required: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.