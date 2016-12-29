Wilton Bulletin

Warriors honor Shifrin before season opener

By Wilton Bulletin on December 29, 2016 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The spotlight was not only on this year’s Wilton High boys basketball team at last week’s season opener at home.

The Warriors also paid homage to a player who helped take the program to the next level, with a ceremony to honor 2015 graduate Matt Shifrin before the game.

Shifrin, Wilton’s all-time scoring leader with 1,113 points, was joined by his family and former teammates and was presented with a framed game jersey with the inscription:

Matt Shifrin

2011 – 2015

Boys Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer – 1,113 Points

Dedicated December 21, 2016

Shifrin was a four-year varsity player, playing in 89 games over that span, during which the Warriors compiled a record of 56-38. Wilton qualified for the state playoffs four straight years and made the FCIAC tournament three straight years, twice reaching the semifinals.

He was a team captain both his junior and senior seasons, during which he averaged 18 points per game. He was named first-team all-FCIAC and first-team all-state his senior year, as well as all-Metropolitan (Connecticut, New York, New Jersey) second team. He was also an all-state academic first team honoree.

“Even with all of these personal accolades, Matt is known for one thing — and that’s being a winner,” head coach Joel Geriak wrote in remarks for the ceremony, ready by announcer Fran Donovan. “Matt is a major reason why this program has helped turn Wilton into a basketball town. Matt has never been part of a losing season in his career.”

For his career, Shifrin hit 46% of his shots, and made 148 3-pointers — hitting 37% from beyond the arc. He shot 84% at the foul line, sinking 253 of 301 free throws.

Shifrin is currently playing and starting for Kenyon College.

The remarks concluded, “Matt, your #13 will not be worn by anyone in the program as long as coach Geriak is coaching at Wilton High School. Congratulations, Matt — well done and well deserved.”

wilton basketball

Matt Shifrin (center) holds a framed game jersey of his #13 during the ceremony to honor him before the start of the Wilton High boys basketball team’s opener last week. Joining him were his fellow senior captains from the 2014-15 Wilton team and head coach Joel Geriak. From the left: Richie Williams, Luke Bingamin, Shifrin, coach Geriak and Scott Shouvlin. — GretchenMcMahonPhotography.com

