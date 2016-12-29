Warriors honor Shifrin before season opener

The spotlight was not only on this year’s Wilton High boys basketball team at last week’s season opener at home.

The Warriors also paid homage to a player who helped take the program to the next level, with a ceremony to honor 2015 graduate Matt Shifrin before the game.

Shifrin, Wilton’s all-time scoring leader with 1,113 points, was joined by his family and former teammates and was presented with a framed game jersey with the inscription:

Matt Shifrin

2011 – 2015

Boys Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer – 1,113 Points

Dedicated December 21, 2016

Shifrin was a four-year varsity player, playing in 89 games over that span, during which the Warriors compiled a record of 56-38. Wilton qualified for the state playoffs four straight years and made the FCIAC tournament three straight years, twice reaching the semifinals.

He was a team captain both his junior and senior seasons, during which he averaged 18 points per game. He was named first-team all-FCIAC and first-team all-state his senior year, as well as all-Metropolitan (Connecticut, New York, New Jersey) second team. He was also an all-state academic first team honoree.

“Even with all of these personal accolades, Matt is known for one thing — and that’s being a winner,” head coach Joel Geriak wrote in remarks for the ceremony, ready by announcer Fran Donovan. “Matt is a major reason why this program has helped turn Wilton into a basketball town. Matt has never been part of a losing season in his career.”

For his career, Shifrin hit 46% of his shots, and made 148 3-pointers — hitting 37% from beyond the arc. He shot 84% at the foul line, sinking 253 of 301 free throws.

Shifrin is currently playing and starting for Kenyon College.

The remarks concluded, “Matt, your #13 will not be worn by anyone in the program as long as coach Geriak is coaching at Wilton High School. Congratulations, Matt — well done and well deserved.”