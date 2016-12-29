Girls basketball: Wilton falls to Norwich

The Wilton High girls basketball team fell 2-3 on the season after a 64-42 loss at Norwich Free Academy on Wednesday.

The Warriors were shut out in the first quarter, 21-0, and never climbed out of that early hole.

Claire Gulbin led Wilton with 15 points and four rebounds, and Elizabeth Breslin had 10 points, three rebounds and two steals. Caroline Sweeny finished with nine points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots, while Lauren Robertson had six points and Meaghan Downey added two points.

Wilton got two assists each were Downey, Emily Tuin and Sweeny. Tuin also had four rebounds.

The Warriors return to action next Tuesday when they host Norwalk at 5:30.

Westhill

The Warriors were coming off a 51-32 win over Westhill last Friday in Stamford.

After scoring only 30 points through the first three quarters, the Warriors exploded for 21 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

The Warriors notched their first win in FCIAC play, improving to 1-2 in the conference.

Gulbin was again the team’s top scorer, finishing with 18 points, including five 3-pointers. The junior also had seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Sweeny also scored in double figures with 15 points, to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Tuin had eight points (two 3-pointers), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and a blocked shot, and Erica Smith contributed four points and four rebounds.

Breslin had a solid all-around game with two points, five steals, three assists, three rebounds and one blocked shot, while Robertson added two points and four rebounds, and Downey had two points and two rebounds.

Sweeny, Smith and Robertson each had one steal.