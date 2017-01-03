Is a gluten-free diet for everyone?

Every few years a new health food trend takes hold and right now it’s “gluten-free.” But is it right for everyone?

Meg Whitbeck, a registered dietitian and nutrition educator with RVNA (Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association), will look at gluten-free diets and the potential health benefits they may offer in a free presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care, 27 Governor Street, in Ridgefield.

Around one in 133 people in the U.S. have celiac disease, which is a serious form of gluten intolerance. For many, this is an important medical issue rather than a dietary lifestyle. But as more people endorse gluten-free choices and consumer food companies capitalize on the trend, the line between a necessary diet and a healthier lifestyle becomes blurry.

Whitbeck will discuss why a person would need or want to be on a gluten-free diet and help participants distinguish the facts from the myth. Samples and snacks will be provided.

RSVP by calling 203-438-5555.