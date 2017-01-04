Children dip candles

During the long, dark nights of winter, candles were the only source of light in Colonial times. Molds were an expensive luxury, so most families made candles dipping them in beeswax, tallow, or wax made from bayberries.

Assisting with candle making was an important chore for a Colonial child. They could help with gathering beeswax, melting it, snipping wicks, and patiently dipping. Children today can get a taste of what it was like to make candles at a workshop on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11 to 12:30 at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

While they are dipping candles, they will learn about life in Colonial Connecticut from museum educator Lola Chen. They will also help make their own snack — fruit dipped in chocolate.

The cost is $10 per child for members, $25 per family; $15 per child for non-members, $35 per family. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.