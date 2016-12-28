Police Log: Sale of marijuana, DUI

Sale of marijuana

A 25-year-old Wilton man was charged with sale and possession of a controlled substance Dec. 21 at 10:12 p.m. after failing to obey a stop sign, for which he was also charged.

Gregory Norman, of 21 Surrey Glen, was found with a plastic bag containing two ounces of marijuana and a lockbox in the backseat containing $6,420 in cash.

He was released on $5,000 bond with a court date of Jan. 3.

DUI

A 62-year-old Westport man was charged on Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. with assault on public safety, interference with an officer, breach of peace, driving under the influence, and failure to drive in the proper lane.

Gerard Gaspel, of 15 Partrick Lane, Westport, turned himself in on a warrant related to an incident on Nov. 21 that resulted in the above charges.

After officers pulled over Gaspel’s vehicle for his erratic driving on Nov. 21, attempts had to be made to forcefully remove him from the vehicle.

While in the ambulance he allegedly grabbed the EMS worker. He was later determined to be driving under the influence.

He was released on $10,000 bond with a court date of Jan. 3.

The Wilton Police Department responded to at least once case of domestic verbal abuse during the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20.