Old Christmas trees can help restore streams

The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is offering a way to make sure your Christmas tree continues to give after the holiday season.

Mianus TU will use discarded Christmas trees to help restore wild trout habitat in the Norwalk River. Real trees taken to Merwin Meadows on Saturdays, Jan. 7 and 14, will be collected by TU volunteers and placed in the river to help stabilize stream banks, reduce erosion and create habitat for juvenile trout and other aquatic life.

Trees must be real, and must be free of decorations, tinsel and flock. Artificial trees cannot be turned in. Anyone may donate a tree to the effort.

More information can be found at mianustu.org.

The Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is part of a national conservation organization dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring our coldwater fisheries. The Mianus chapter has more than 500 members living in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, Norwalk, New Canaan, Ridgefield, and Wilton.

Members meet monthly, typically at Waveny House in New Canaan, to cover chapter business and hear from a variety of speakers on a range of topics. As a conservation organization, the Mianus chapter is primarily involved in active restoration work on local rivers and streams, but also promotes educational activities, hosts regular fishing outings and works with local and state agencies and regional environmental organizations to plan and implement conservation programs.