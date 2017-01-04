Woman’s club donation caps vehicle fund-raiser

The Wilton Woman’s Club donated $7,000 this fall to complete the town’s purchase of a utility task vehicle (UTV), and trailer, for use by the Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Police Department, the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team). The UTV has arrived and is ready for use at the fire department.

This vehicle can be used at emergency incidents or crime scenes in areas that are difficult to access by car, such as the Norwalk River Valley Trail, large-scale town events with high attendance, and public gatherings, such as the Fourth of July. It will also be used to support the Dive Rescue Team.

The total cost for the vehicle and a trailer was $25,000, and Patrick Russo, board member for CERT, submitted a donation request to the woman’s club for the final $7,000. The Board of Selectmen formally approved the donation at its Sept. 19 meeting.

The club’s donation capped five individual donations of $1,000, $1,800 from the Wilton Rotary Club, $3,000 from Realty Seven, and a $10,000 anonymous donation.

“The WWC board voted unanimously to make this donation,” club co-president Lorraine Winsor said. “We feel it will be of great benefit to the town, and will benefit the Norwalk River Valley Trail, which was the beneficiary of our club’s 2016 Fashion Show Fund-raiser in April.”

For more information on the Wilton Woman’s Club, visit wiltonwomansclub.org. The club’s next Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon Fundraiser will be March 30 at Rolling Hills Country Club.