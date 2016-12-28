Snow possible Thursday morning for Fairfield County

Not much snow but enough to cause some morning mess is possible for the area Thursday morning as per the National Weather Service.

The full forecast:

Thursday A chance of snow before 9 a.m., then rain and snow between 9 and 10 a.m., then rain after 10. High near 42. Wind chill values between 30 and 40. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday night A chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wind chill values between 20 and 25. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Isolated snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.