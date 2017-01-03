Wilton High will host head-shaving fund-raiser in March

Wilton High School will host its eighth annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving fund-raiser on Tuesday, March 14, to raise awareness and funds to fight childhood cancer.

During last year’s fund-raiser, more than 60 people had their heads shaved in exchange for donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, and raised more than $25,000.

Guidance counselor Dan Pompa is spearheading this year’s fund-raising event, along with a committee of nine students.

“We’re promoting this year’s fund-raiser by posting flyers around the school, utilizing our school news show, and reaching out to local news sources,” said senior Ian Filaski, one of the student committee members.

Ian said St. Baldrick’s is a Wilton High School tradition that has been “instrumental in bringing together the community.”

“All proceeds go towards research for pediatric cancer — a problem that is both prevalent and underfunded,” he said.

Donations are still being accepted and may be made by visiting stbaldricks.org and searching for a specific participant or for Wilton High School.

As of Dec. 23, the high school raised $700.