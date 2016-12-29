What’s open, closed for New Year’s?

New Year’s Eve is Saturday, Dec. 31, and it is not a federal holiday. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1, and it is a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Wilton public schools are on winter break and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Wilton Library will be closed New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed News Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed New Year’s Day.

Post offices will be closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

Banks will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Department of Motor Vehicles will be open until 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and closed New Year’s Eve.

Many stores and services, such as pharmacies, will have limited hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Metro-North will have early getaway service on Friday, Dec. 30, and operate a special schedule on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, with extra inbound late-afternoon and early evening service.

The Bulletin will be closed New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2.

