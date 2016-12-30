Wilton teens make beds for pets

Last year, teens gathered at Trackside Teen Center at 15 Station Road to make no-sew pet beds for local animal shelters.

Following the success of that project, teens have come together again to bring comfort to homeless pets this holiday season.

In October, Middlebrook School students joined Trackside’s Crafts for Shelter Pets Club and initiated a donation drive for materials needed to create the pet beds. As the donations came in from the community, club members met after school at Trackside and made more than 20 beds.

On Monday, Dec. 19, the club members visited the Animals in Distress no-kill cat shelter in Wilton to personally deliver their pet beds and spent some time with the cats in need of permanent homes.

“Trackside is very proud of the effort the teens have put into this project and we are so grateful to the Wilton community for their donations of fleece blankets and fabric,” said Trackside Program Director Amy Nassef.

“We are also so glad that the volunteers at Animals in Distress provided this opportunity for the teens to learn more about the animal shelter. While visiting with the homeless pets, the teens were inspired to come up with more ways to help animals in need.”

The Crafts for Shelter Pets Club will return to Trackside next October.

To learn more about this project or other opportunities for teens to give back to the community, email Amy@trackside.org or call 203- 834-2888.