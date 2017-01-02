Webster Private Bank names two as wealth managers

Webster Private Bank announced that Joe M. Cox II, senior vice president, senior investment manager, and Chris Perry, senior vice president, senior managing director, both of Webster Wealth Advisors, a Webster Financial Company in Wilton, have been named Five Star Wealth managers in Connecticut.

This is the fifth consecutive year for Cox and the fourth consecutive year for Perry to have received this honor. The two men are featured in the December issue of Connecticut Magazine.

“Experience and knowing your client are what matter most,” said Joe Savage, executive vice chairman of Webster and Head of Webster Private Bank. “Through comprehensive financial planning and specialized attention, Joe and Chris are leaders of a team that’s at the top of their game when providing a ‘big picture’ approach that covers all areas of our clients’ financial lives.”

Cox, who grew up in Wilton and now resides in New Canaan, is also very active in the community. He has ridden several times in the Tour de Cure and raised thousands of dollars for children with diabetes. Cox earned his bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University in biochemistry and his financial planning certification from The American College.

Perry, a Wilton native, is very active in his community and currently serves in many roles, including Senior Warden at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. He has served on the Board of Trustees and as Alumni Association President for both Camp Dudley and the Kent School. Locally, he continues to serve as a leader for the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in Wilton as well as youth sports coach and as an advisor to the Wilton Student Financial Aid committee. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Williams College and his financial planning certification from the College for Financial Planning in Denver, Colorado.

Webster Private Bank, a division of Webster Bank, provides premium banking and customized lending, investment management, fiduciary, depository, and planning advisory services to individuals, families, and institutions with at least $1 million in investable assets. Webster Bank is a leading regional bank living up to consumers, business, and the community since 1935.