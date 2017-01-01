Berkshire Hathaway raises funds for animals

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England had its annual PAWS Luncheon in December, at Marly’s Restaurant in Wilton.

The event was hosted by Dee Shoals and Emmary Carlson, Real Estate agents in the Wilton office. The donation this year totaled $1,420 and is being put to good use for the cats and dogs housed at PAWS, said Claire Delavigne, administrative coordinator for Berkshire Hathaway.

PAWS is an animal shelter in Norwalk that rescues and re-homes more than 500 cats and dogs a year. It has been dedicated to rescuing homeless animals and placing them in new homes for over 50 years.