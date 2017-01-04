Person-to-Person grant

MBIA Foundation of Darien has awarded a $20,000 grant to Person-to-Person, which will fund four years of college for a Mentoring4Success Scholar.

P2P Executive Director Ceci Maher said many of the agency’s programs not only address immediate need but also endeavor to provide long-term solutions and future opportunity. “From budget counseling to job training, P2P is dedicated to supporting a client’s journey toward self-sufficiency. The P2P Scholarship Program helps college students from low-income households realize that goal by bridging the gap between what each can earn and save and the amount needed to attend college.”

The Mentoring4Success Scholarship is granted to incoming first-year students who work collaboratively with individual mentors throughout their four years, thereby maximizing the opportunities offered by a higher education. With 80% of the P2P Scholars graduating college overall, this particular scholarship has a 100% graduation rate.

Person-to-Person, Inc. was established in 1968 to provide low-income individuals and families living in lower Fairfield County with basic emergency services. With offices in Darien and Norwalk, the Person-to-Person service area includes Darien, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Weston, Westport and Wilton.