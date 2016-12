The Wilton Chamber of Commerce will host a business seminar on Jan. 11 in cooperation with SCORE, on “Your Elevator Speech.” The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilton Library.

On Jan. 19, the Chamber is planning the annual Economic Forecast Breakfast at Marly’s Bar & Bistro, at 8 a.m.

Information: wiltonchamber.com.