Letter: Kudos to Kaelin

By Michael Crystal on December 30, 2016 in Lead News, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editors:

In my senior year of college I took a political science course and had to write a paper taking and defending a stand. I chose to advocate that at the time of their swearing-in, all members of Congress would disavow any party affiliation and swear allegiance to their respective constituency and the country as a whole.

My professor awarded me an A for my reasoning and approach, yet commented “It’ll never happen.” I want to commend Mike Kaelin for the action he took, putting the entire Wilton constituency first, and publicly express my hope that he will run for office after his term expires.

Michael Crystal
Wilton, Dec. 23

