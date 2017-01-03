First Candle moves to New Canaan

First Candle, a national organization dedicated to preventing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), stillbirth and miscarriage, has relocated from Baltimore to New Canaan under the leadership of Wilton resident and CEO Alison Jacobson.

Through fundraising and program initiatives, First Candle strives to educate parents, grandparents, daycare providers and other caregivers on safe sleep measures; support researchers; work with nurses and hospitals to educate new parents on safe sleep; and provide support to grieving families.

First Candle employs four people in the area.