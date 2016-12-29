Library Lines: Dec. 29

Registration nears for two programs

With all the hoopla about the year drawing to a close, it is easy to lose sight of the great children’s programs that are just around the corner that have deadlines for registration. Two chess and two Mother Goose on the Loose programs have deadlines the first week in January. Children in grades 1 through 7 can enroll in either Children’s Beginner Chess or Advanced Chess with sessions beginning Thursday, Jan. 5. The instructor is Christopher Potts who is a tournament player and US Chess Federation certified tournament director. The 10-week sessions run through Feb. 23. The beginner chess sessions are from 4 to 5 and new players will learn: the history and rules of the game; basic checkmate themes and patterns; basic strategy and tactics. The advanced sessions are for more experienced players who will learn more advanced strategy and optimal opening and endgame play, and gain an appreciation for the vital importance of making and carrying out sound plans. Time will be provided for students to play games and put the classroom lessons into practice. The program fee is $80 per student for all eight meetings. In-person registration is required, payment is due at the time of registration. The Mother Goose on the Loose program is a themed storytime for children ages two months to six years. Children will sing songs, listen to stories, move to music, and learn nursery rhymes. Felt boards, puppets, instruments, and props will be used. Although there is no fee, a lottery system is used for registration in order to maintain a consistent group experience. Forms are now available at the Children’s Library desk and must be returned by Saturday, Jan. 7. Patrons will be notified by mail if they receive a spot. The Mother Goose on the Loose programs are Thursdays, Jan. 12 through March 16, from 10:15 to 10:45 or 11 to 11:30. Parents with questions on any children’s programs may call 203-762-6336.

Music and movies for all

Speaking of hoopla, with families home for the holidays, this is a great time to try the library’s downloadable and streaming service, Hoopla Digital. Music is available to borrow for seven days; movies and TV shows check out for three days. Fees are eliminated with Hoopla Digital’s automatic return feature because the media returns itself. Patrons just need a Wilton Library card and the library’s website (www.wiltonlibrary.org) to get started. Instructions and signup links can be found under the Digital Library tab and then a click on Hoopla Digital. Enjoy!

Support for Friends campaign

The end of the year is but days away, yet there is still time to make a much-needed contribution to the library’s Friends campaign. Through donations to the Annual Appeal, the library is able to provide the programs, services, collections and technology that the community uses so enthusiastically. Approximately 25 cents of every dollar of the library’s budget needs to come from private donations. With the support of the community, the library can continue to thrive for the benefit of the community. To donate today, visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Support the Library or call Robin Axness, the library’s development director at 203-762-6323.

Local artists featured

Six local artists will be featured in the January art exhibition, Wilton Artists: Art Times Six, opening Friday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The six artists are Janel Cassara, Art Gerstein, Susan Kurnit, Lenore Sillery, Russell Sillery and Cindy Sinor. The artists either work or live in Wilton and previously displayed a few of their works in the library’s Summer Show. Their works caught the eye of the library’s art chairman, Ed MacEwen, who selected them for this winter show. There will be more than 60 pieces with the artists using various styles, subject matter and medium. The exhibition runs through Jan. 27. The majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The reception is open to the public.

Kids find fun in January

Kids have a number of fun programs in the first few days of January they won’t want to miss (including the aforementioned chess programs and Mother Goose on the Loose storytimes). On Friday, Jan. 6, Pre-K Zumba takes place from 11 to 11:45. Children ages 2 to 6 years can be as active as they want in this interactive, Latin-inspired Zumba class. The Cupcake Club meets on Friday, Jan. 6, from 4 to 4:45. Kids ages 6 through 12 will decorate pre-made cupcakes based on the theme of the day. The Minecraft Club gets underway for the new year on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 10 to noon. This club meets every Saturday in January for kids ages 8 and up. Pre-registration is required for the Fairfield County server. Also on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Mother and Daughter Book Club meets at a new time, from 11 to noon. This group for girls in grades 3 through 5 and their moms reads about heroines who are smart, brave, strong and kind. This month’s selection is Beverly Cleary’s Ramona the Pest. New members are always welcomed. Registration is required for all the programs listed. There are no fees. Visit the library’s website for more information or call 203-762-6336 with any questions.

The library will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1. The library will open Monday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m., its regularly scheduled time. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336 and Teen Services at 203-762-6342.