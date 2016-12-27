Take a look: Lighting the menorah in Wilton

The large menorah in Wilton Center was lit Monday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m., to observe the festival of Hanukah, which began the evening of Dec. 24 and ends on Jan. 1. Leading the celebration was Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center.

The family-friendly event featured, live holiday music, donuts, dreidels and other holiday giveaways.

Hanukah, the festival of lights, celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over the Greek Syrian oppressors in the land of Israel and the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of the menorah. Although they had only one day’s supply of olive oil it miraculously lasted eight full days until new oil was obtained. The menorah is a symbol of hope and freedom. Hanukah is celebrated for eight consecutive days with the lighting of one candle the first night and increasing each night with an additional light until all eight are lit.

— Bryan Haeffele photos