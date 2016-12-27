Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association teams had the following results in action from the weekend of Dec. 17-18:

Girls Travel

Fifth grade

Wilton 42, New Canaan Red (B) 4

Wilton 29, Westport PAL 9

Wilton 25, Darien YMCA 11

The undefeated Wilton fifth grade girls, sponsored by Wilton Sports Shop and coached by Cricket Luke, extended their winning streak by earning three decisive wins. The Warriors active teamwork, lightening speed and sharp offensive execution helped them fill up the scoreboards. On the other side of the court, the Warriors limited their opponents’ points with a barrage of blocks, steals and solid defense.

In the last two games combined, pretty much all the players scored, led by Ashleigh Masterson with 19 points and Anisa Burrows with 16 points. Molly Hancock scored five points and Madeline Dinesen had four points, while Marin Burke, Riley Fitzgerald, Caroline Hage, Siena McDermott, Lauren Moe and Kaitlyn Sullivan added two points each.

Sixth grade

Ridgefield 26, Wilton 23

The Wilton sixth grade girls team played two league games over the weekend.

On Saturday, the girls faced a tough competitor in Ridgefield. Kelly Holmgren (10 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds) was solid all-around, Heather Plowright (4 points, 8 steals, 1 rebound) was unstoppable on defense and Kendall Scholz (2 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds) proved to be strong once again. Despite fierce play by Emerson Pattillo (4 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound) and Sawyer Pendergast (2 steals, 5 rebounds), WIlton came up short.

Wilton 24, Newtown 14

On Sunday, the girls traveled to Newtown and came away with a win. Charlotte Casiraghi (6 points, 5 steals, 1 rebound) got the team off to a great start with early baskets and Mary Scally (4 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds) played yet another solid game. Great hustle by Molly Snow (2 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds) and Lucy Corry (1 assist, 2 steals, 2 rebounds) proved too tough for Newtown. Great play in the second half by Ava Fasano (4 points, 3 steals, 3 rebounds) increased Wilton’s lead to a final score of 24-14.

Boys travel

Fourth grade

St. Theresa’s 30, Wilton 16

The Wilton fourth grade boys team, sponsored by Diamond Deli, traversed the snow and sleet on Saturday to take on St. Theresa’s.

The Future Warriors showed determination and grit but came up short on the scoreboard with a final score of 30-16. Ryan Luchetta led the scoring for Wilton with eight points, hitting two 3-pointers. Luchetta also had an assist and six rebounds. Luke Ginsburg dominated the boards with seven rebounds and scored two buckets. Luke Perna was the playmaker of the game coming in with five assists. Liam McKiernan’s work on both sides of the court was solid with one bucket, four rebounds and some key defensive steals. Grady Kaliski helped power the offense with two points, one assist and some excellent work battling on the boards. Patrick Lillis threaded the needle with a beautiful pass earning him a quality assist and he also had one offensive rebound. Jack Schwartz led Wilton’s strong defensive efforts and helped contain St. Theresa’s capable shooters to only 12 points in the second half. Schwartz had four steals, four rebounds and hit one of his free throws. Only a couple games into the season this Wilton team is rapidly progressing. Cael Dexter, currently sidelined with an injury, is on the road to recovery.

Guilford 31, Wilton 25

The Future Warriors traveled to Guilford on Sunday to take on the Bulldogs on their home court. Wilton kept things even through the first quarter but by halftime fell behind by 10 points. Wilton made a valiant comeback in the second half, finishing the third quarter only down 23-16. In spite of the loss the boys can be proud of the fact that they managed to make a comeback against a solid team. Liam Murphy (12 points, 7 rebounds) and Liam McKiernan (8 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists) led the scoring attack with Murphy being the game’s leading rebounder. Matt Garcia (2 points, 1 rebound) and Charlie Keller (2 points, 3 steals) also contributed lay-ups to try and pull Wilton closer. Mason Andrews (2 rebounds, 1 steal), Nathaniel Kalter (1 rebound, 2 steals) and Henry Soojian (2 rebounds, 1 steal) also helped to put good defensive pressure on Guilford throughout the game. Guilford banked a couple of shots from far outside late in the game that put it away.

Fifth/Sixth grade

Wilton 48, Monroe 33

The Wilton fifth/sixth boys team (56ers) put their 3-1 record to the test against a feisty team from Insports Monroe. Despite a hard-fought effort from Monroe, the Wilton 56ers prevailed and extended their record to 4-1 with a 48-33 victory.

The 56ers led at the end of the first half, 21-15, with strong rebounding on both ends of the court. Jefferson Mitchell paced the 56ers in the first half with seven points and aggressive play on the boards. Bailey Finn added five points down low and Spencer Liston, Andrew Roth (3 points), Andre Wiest and Colin Tsai with a 3-pointer got into the scoring column, while Wyatt Jones, Harrison Lent, Kyle Roesser, Declan Brokaw, Michael Byrnes and Michael Wall played solid defense. The second half started with no letdown by the 56ers as their tenacious defense and aggressive rebounding was no match for Monroe. Bailey Finn led the charge in the second half with eight points to finish with 13 points. Colin Tsai and Andre Wiest both added two baskets to finish with seven points and five points, while Declan Brokaw made clutch baskets down the stretch to finish with five points. Spencer Liston (4 points) and Michael Wall (2 points) both added buckets in the second half and both provided a steady hand at the point guard position. Harrison Lent (2 points) also got into the scoring column in the second half and along with tough defense from Byrnes, Jones and Roesser, the 56ers will head into the holiday break on a three-game winning streak.

Sixth grade

Stamford JCCC 48, Wilton 40

The Wilton sixth grade boys travel basketball team, sponsored by Wilton Deli, lost to Stamford JCC 48-40 on Saturday. Despite strong effort and hustle, turnovers got the better of the Warriors, who led by one at halftime after an 8-0 run late in the second quarter. Jackson Duncan and Alex Reyes were leading scorers with eight points each, followed by Ryan Preisano, Nicholas Walden and Peter Grandolfo who each tallied six points. Wilton’s defense was strong with excellent play by Reyes, Duncan, Will Sullivan, and Griffin Turner. Tommy Walsh and James Minnich were solid on both ends of the court.

Seventh grade

Darien YMCA 59, Wilton 58 (OT)

The Wilton seventh grade boys, sponsored by Servco-Oil, had the crowd at the edge of their seats during two intense games this weekend.

Saturday’s game against Darien YMCA had a promising start, with a game opening 3-point basket by Matthew Giller (3 points, 1 rebound). On numerous occasions, the Hyzy boys — Craig (13 points, 7 rebounds) and Kevin (10 points, 2 rebounds) — trapped the ball in the corner allowing no easy shots for Darien. Lead scorers Max Andrews (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Parker Woodring (14 points, 4 rebounds) set the pace as they used their speed to convert defensive intensity into fast break opportunities. The boys maintained the lead for the Wilton team until the end of the third quarter. Action picked up in the fourth quarter as the determined Darien team tied the game with a buzzer-beating shot, taking the boys into overtime. After some strong defensive plays by Connor Cummings (4 points, 4 rebounds) the Wilton boys lost in overtime 59-58.

Wilton 68, Bloomfield 60

On Sunday, the boys traveled upstate to win against an undefeated Bloomfield team. The game was typical for this squad as each boy contributed to the team’s success in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and most of all, determination.

Max Silva (2 rebounds) had two huge blocks in the same possession that stopped Bloomfield’s momentum while Parker Woodring (5 points, 9 rebounds) and Zarius Eusebe’s (3 points) on ball pressure, forced bad passes that turned into transition attempts. However, it was Sean Wiseman (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Dillon Mannix (3 points, 2 rebounds) who both made clutch 3-point shots at critical points of the game to keep the Wilton boys in the lead. Big centers Max Andrews (15 points, 13 rebounds) and Connor Cummings (4 points, 6 rebounds) contributed strong plays under the hoop, grabbing several offensive rebounds and putting them back up for baskets. The 68-60 win was solidified by 3-point shots from Giller (3 points, 2 rebounds) Kevin (8 points, 4 steals) and six remarkable all-net baskets made by Craig Hyzy (24 points, 4 rebounds).

Seventh/Eighth grade

Wilton 44, Westport 29

The Wilton seven/eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKiernan & Company Insurance, Inc., won both its games over the weekend.

On Friday night, the team traveled to the Westport YMCA and were down 4-0 early in the first. Then Wilton had a 16-point unanswered run to close out the first quarter with the lead,16-4. Jermaine Vincent (10 points) led the team in baskets and defensive prowess. Sam Strazza (7 points, 2 assists) hit a 3-pointer and along with his two rebounds, helped the team finish the first half with a 30-10 lead. Davis Cote (2 points, 2 assists) came on the court all fired up and led the team in steals with three. AJ Preisano (1 assist) kept the guards off balance all game and made an important free throw to keep the Warriors in control. Jack Lynch (3 points, 1 assist) finished the first half with a buzzer-beater foul and sunk one. In the second half, rebounding was the name of the game led by Howie Long (4 points), John Stanley (4 points) and Jimmy McKiernan (1 assist). High energy output by Dylan Smith and Ben Weiner (4 points, 1 assist) kept Wilton on top, 37-24. In the final quarter, thanks to John McMahon (4 points, 1 assist) and EJ Fasano (2 points) Wilton finished strong.

Wilton 40, Fairfield 22

On Saturday, the team capped a 2-0 weekend with a solid 40-22 win over Fairfield. After a tightly contested first half, 12-11, the Warriors were on fire in the third quarter and outscored

Fairfield 14-4. Dylan Smith (3 points, 1 rebound), Sam Strazza (5 points, 1 rebound) and Ben Weiner (5 points, 2 free throws, 1 assist, 1 steal) drained 3-pointers. Jimmy McKiernan

led the team with six points (2 rebounds, 1 assist) and Jermaine Vincent’s good hustle in transition tallied four assists, two steals, two rebounds and four points. On defense, the tenacity and quick hands of Jack Lynch (4 steals, 2 rebounds) and Davis Cote (3 steals, 6 rebounds, 5 points) kept Fairfield on its heels. The momentum continued into the fourth quarter with all-around quick defense and superior offense from John McMahon (3 points, 2 assists), John Stanley (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) and Howie Long (4 points, 2 rebounds). The victory was sealed with the rebound from EJ Fusano and free throw by AJ Preisano.

Eighth grade

Wilton 58, Ridgefield 39

The Wilton eighth grade boys, sponsored by Tavern on 7, defeated Ridgefield 58-39 in a league game on Sunday. Wilton trailed 6-0 before going on a 16-0 run. Ridgefield’s full-court press gave Wilton fits in the second quarter, cutting Wilton’s halftime lead to two. Beginning midway in the third quarter Wilton went on a 29-9 burst to settle the outcome. Wilton’s balanced scoring was led by the inside play of Matt Gulbin, who finished with 16 points. Alex Cocoros scored nine points, shooting 3-for-6 from downtown. Josh White (8 points) and Owen Lillis (5 points) also made 3-pointers. Wilton’s defense was led by Trevor Martines with five steals (5 points) and Mack Kepner (3 points) and Lillis with three steals each, while Matt Murphy (2 points) had four blocked shots. Wilton’s rebounding was led by Michael Coffey with eight boards (6 points) and Sean Sullivan with four boards. Chase Autore led the team in assists and also scored four points on drives to the basket against significant defensive pressure. Wilton is now 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in league games.