Boys hockey: Warriors down Milford for second win

Alex Biegen and John Fung each had two goals as the Wilton High boys hockey team bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at East Haven with a 6-2 win over Milford on Friday at Milford Ice Pavilion.

The Warriors (2-1) also got goals from Peter Koch and Tom McHugh.

Brandon Jonsson had three assists for Wilton, while Biegen and Dean DiNanno had two assists each. Luke Terradista, Liam Rance and Caleb Worley also had assists.

Chris Randolph finished with 22 saves on 24 shots in goal.

The Warriors led 1-0 after one period, on Fung’s power-play goal less than four minutes into the game.

Biegen made it 2-0 just 37 seconds into the second period, but Milford (0-3) cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the period on a shorthanded goal by Andrew Gobany.

Wilton closed out the second period with three goals in the final 3:25 to take a 5-1 lead after two. Biegen made it 3-1 on a shorthanded goal and Fung scored with 1:57 left to up the lead to 5-1. Koch’s goal with under a minute left in the period made it 5-1.

McHugh scored Wilton’s only goal of the third period.

For the night, Wilton had a 26-24 edge in shots on goal. AJ Bolduc (13 saves) and Luke Alfano (seven saves) split time in goal for Milford.

Wilton was coming off a 15-3 loss at East Haven on Wednesday.