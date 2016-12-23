Wilton Bulletin

Wilton real estate sales — Dec. 16-22, 2016

By Wilton Bulletin on December 23, 2016 in Business, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Dec. 16 through Dec. 22, 2016.

20 Nutmeg Lane: Lot 9, William F. Reighley Trust, Laurie O. Reighley Trust and William F. Reighley Revocable Trust, to Christopher M. Jackson and Susan I. Jackson, $1,350,000.

6 Winton Terrace: Lot 27, Bradley W. Savage and Donna M. Savage, to Attila D. Libertiny and Robyn K. Libertiny, $680,000.

120 Washington Post Drive: Lot 9, David B. Taylor and Sarah B. Taylor, to Margaret E. Heinze and Robert J. Farnen, $860,000.

56 Old Kings Highway: Parcel B, Susanne T. Schmidt, to Robert E. Hutchinson Jr., $770,000.

