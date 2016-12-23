Walking on ice is dangerous

The Wilton Fire Department, Police Department, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Dive Rescue Team have issued the following warning.

“Many people, especially the youth of our town have been spotted walking on ponds and lakes in recent days. The ice at this time is thin at best.

“The Town does not certify the thickness or safety of ice on natural bodies of water. Only you can prevent a tragedy by not going on the ice and keeping your kids off the ice as well.

“While the Dive Rescue Team in Town has the ability make ice rescues, we prefer not to. Keep the holidays and all days to follow, happy and safe. Stay off the ice.”