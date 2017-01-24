What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 24:

• BeMoved at Wilton Senior Center at 9:45.

• Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center at 11 to noon.

• Book Discussion at Wilton Senior Center at 11.

• Book Discussion at Wilton Senior Center, from 11 to noon.

• Embroider (Second Session) at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.

• Lunch at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market, from 12:30 to 2.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Studio Knitting at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Chair Yoga at Ogden House at 2.

• Let’s Make Something! with TinkerCAD at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• 3D Printing (Second Session) at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.