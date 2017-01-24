Wilton Bulletin

What’s happening in Wilton?

By Wilton Bulletin on January 24, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 24:

• BeMoved at Wilton Senior Center at 9:45.

• Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center at 11 to noon.

• Book Discussion at Wilton Senior Center at 11.

• Book Discussion at Wilton Senior Center, from 11 to noon.

• Embroider (Second Session) at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.

• Lunch at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market, from 12:30 to 2.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Studio Knitting at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Chair Yoga at Ogden House at 2.

• Let’s Make Something! with TinkerCAD at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5.

• 3D Printing (Second Session) at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

Tags:

Previous Post STAR’s Saverine will address Wilton Kiwanis Club
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress