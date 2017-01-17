What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 17:

• BeMoved at Wilton Senior Center at 9:45.

• Painting the Figure at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Downsizing at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Yoga at Wilton Senior Center, from 11 to noon.

• Embroidery (Second session) at Wilton Library, from 11 to 1.

• Duplicate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Five Crowns at Wilton Senior Center at 12:30.

• Chair Yoga at Ogden House at 2.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

