Wilton Bulletin

What’s happening in Wilton?

By Wilton Bulletin on January 15, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 15:

• Embroider or Monogram It! at Wilton Library, from 2 to 3:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

Tags:

Previous Post Conscious Cook: Start the new year with clean eating Next Post What's happening in Wilton?
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress