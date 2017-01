Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 14:

• Minecraft Club at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• Personalize at Tumbler at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• Embroidery (Second session) at Wilton Library, from noon to 2.

• Back on Board: Greg Louganis at Wilton Library, from 7:30 to 9:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.