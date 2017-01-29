Wilton Bulletin

What’s happening in Wilton?

By Wilton Bulletin on January 29, 2017 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 29:

• Make Fun Buttons at Wilton Library, from 2 to 3:30.

• Scholarly Series: Finding Our Place with John Tully at Wilton Library, from4 to 5:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

Tags:

Previous Post Town receives more than $1,000 in gifts
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress