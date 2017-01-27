What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 27:

• Feldenkrais at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• New Life for Old Videos at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• Movement and Dance for Little Ones at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

• Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at noon.

• Knit a Cowl Scarf at Wilton Library, from 1 to 3.

• Intermediate Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 1:30.

• Free Senior Swim at Wilton Family Y, from 1:30 to 3.

• Chinese New Year Celebration at Wilton Library, from 4 to 4:45.

• Make Fun Buttons at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.