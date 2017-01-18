What’s happening in Wilton?

Wilton Bulletin

January 18, 2017

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 18:

• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.

• Painting the Figure at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.

• Etched Glass at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.

• AARP Driver Safety Class at Wilton Library, from 10 to 2.

• Books for Babies at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 10:30.

• Wonderful Ones and Twos at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

• Senior Lunch at Ogden House at noon.

• Hoot Owls at Wilton Senior Center at 12:45.

• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.

• Solder Craft: Blinkie Pins at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.

• 3D Printing for Beginners at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.

For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.

