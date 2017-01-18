What’s happening in Wilton?

Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 18:
• Sewing at Ogden House at 9:30.
• Painting the Figure at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Open Bridge at Wilton Senior Center at 10.
• Etched Glass at Wilton Library, from 10 to noon.
• AARP Driver Safety Class at Wilton Library, from 10 to 2.
• Books for Babies at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.
• Tai Chi at Wilton Senior Center at 10:30.
• Wonderful Ones and Twos at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.
• Senior Lunch at Ogden House at noon.
• Hoot Owls at Wilton Senior Center at 12:45.
• Mah Jongg at Wilton Senior Center at 1.
• Solder Craft: Blinkie Pins at Wilton Library, from 4 to 5:30.
• 3D Printing for Beginners at Wilton Library, from 6 to 7:30.
For more things to do, check the Wilton Bulletin Board.