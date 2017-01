Here’s what’s happening in town today, Jan. 11:

• Books for Babies at Wilton Library, from 10:15 to 10:45.

• Wonderful Ones and Twos at Wilton Library, from 11 to 11:30.

• Library Readers at Wilton Library, from noon to 1:30.

• Free Downloads: eBooks and Audiobooks at Wilton Library, from 1 to 2:30.

• New Life for Old Videos at Wilton Library, from 4 to 6.

• Your Elevator Speech with Stanley Witkow at Wilton Library, from 6 to 8.

