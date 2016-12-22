Miller-Driscoll’s new assistant principal is coming from Greenwich

A Greenwich educator with 20 years of experience was selected from more than 80 applicants to become assistant principal of Miller-Driscoll School in Wilton. Janean Carley will succeed Dr. Sheelah Brown, who retired on Nov. 23. She is expected to begin in late January.

According to a press release from Maria Coleman, director of human resources and general administration for the Wilton school district, Carley has spent her entire career in the Greenwich Public Schools, serving as a paraprofessional, a third and fifth grade teacher, a grade-level leader, a learning facilitator, and an assistant principal, most recently at the Glenville Elementary School for the past seven years.

In that position, she supervises teachers in grades K-2, special educators, and essential area staff. Carley also helped develop the Greenwich district’s Response to Intervention procedures and handbook, and has developed goals for students’ social emotional and academic growth. In addition, she chairs Individualized Education Plan (IEP) meetings, develops the master schedule, and partners with parent groups to plan school events.

She also served on the building and renovation team when Glenville School underwent a major renovation, managing space utilization as the school transitioned to a modular facility and then back to a new building, and overseeing communication.

In addition, Carley was very involved in her district’s one-to-one digital learning initiative.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and elementary education from Providence College and a master’s degree in reading and writing from Manhattanville College. She pursued her administrative certification at Sacred Heart University.

During the application process, Carley participated in three separate interviews: an initial small-group interview, a larger interview with a committee from Miller-Driscoll School, and a final interview with the superintendent, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, members of the board of education, and other district-level leaders.

According to the release, Carley “impressed the broad-based committees with her record of success in Greenwich, her knowledge of teaching and learning, her ability to design effective professional learning opportunities for teachers, and her clear commitment to supporting all students.”