Bryan Haeffele photos

The Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society on Danbury Road attracts the attention of Storm King DeSantis, of Redding,¬†last Friday. The trains exhibit continues on Christmas Eve from 10 to 3, then Dec. 27-Dec. 30, 10 to 4, and into the new year. Click through the slideshow for more photos of this year’s exhibit.