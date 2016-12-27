Mrs. Nabokov is subject of discussion

Wilton Bulletin

wilt-stacey-schief-vera-nabokovMany know of the Russian writer Vladimir Nabokov who wrote Lolita, among other works. But what of his wife, Véra?

Born into a Russian Jewish family, she gave up her own budding career as a writer to marry Nabokov in 1925 and devote herself to his career. She became his editor, translator, and assistant.

“Without my wife,” Vladimir Nabokov once noted, “I wouldn’t have written a single novel.”

Her life is the subject of Véra (Mrs. Vladimir Nabokov) by Stacy Schiff. The book is next month’s selection for the Booked for Lunch history reading group that will meet Friday, Jan. 27, from 12:30 to 2, at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

Set in prewar Europe and postwar America, spanning much of the century, the story of the Nabokovs’ 52-year marriage reads as vividly as a novel. It won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for biography.

Book club participants may bring a brown bag lunch, the society provides a beverage and dessert. There is no charge, but registration is requested by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203762-7257.

