New Year’s Eve fetes

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve plans, if you like them on a grand scale there’s, of course, Times Square, where the extended forecast is for rather OK weather for this time of year (high of 43 degrees, low of 26, and zero chance of precipitation, but that’s hard to predict this many days ahead), according to accuweather.com.

Nearby, there’s Westport’s First Night fete, with plans that include bouncy houses, fireworks, music, magicians, face painting, Zumba, free tea, comedies and more. For details, visit firstnightww.com.

Danbury’s First Night is no longer; it was discontinued after last New Year’s Eve, after 25 years.