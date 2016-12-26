Wilton Bulletin

New Year’s Eve fetes

By Wilton Bulletin on December 26, 2016 in Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve plans, if you like them on a grand scale there’s, of course, Times Square, where the extended forecast is for rather OK weather for this time of year (high of 43 degrees, low of 26, and zero chance of precipitation, but that’s hard to predict this many days ahead), according to accuweather.com.

Nearby, there’s Westport’s First Night fete, with plans that include bouncy houses, fireworks, music, magicians, face painting, Zumba, free tea, comedies and more. For details, visit firstnightww.com.

Danbury’s First Night is no longer; it was discontinued after last New Year’s Eve, after 25 years.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post New location for the town’s police station? Next Post This week on HAN: Ice hockey and hoops
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress