Girls basketball: Ludlowe nips WHS on late 3-pointer

For a Wilton High girls basketball team that went into the season with great expectations, it was a disappointing week as the Warriors dropped games to Danbury and Fairfield Ludlowe.

“It’s been a tough start to the season for us. These are two teams we beat last year,” said head coach Rob Coloney, whose team is now 1-2 on the season. “We’re not playing fundamentally good basketball right now.”

On Tuesday night, Wilton was outscored 25-16 in the second half and lost a close one at Ludlowe, 48-45. The Warriors led at halftime 29-23. The game was tied, 39-39, going into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons broke a 45-45 tie with a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left. Wilton missed a potential game-tying shot, got a steal and called timeout with eight second left to set up a play. Unfortunately, the 3-pointer attempt at the buzzer was no good.

“We’re playing very, very timed on offense. We need to attack,” said Coloney, adding that the Warriors missed six free throws in the game and 15 to 20 layups.

Claire Gulbin led the scoring for the third straight game with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Coloney said the Warriors needed to get more people involved in the scoring.

“We need to diversify our scoring,” he said.

Emily Tuin had seven points and Lauren Robertson six points. Elizabeth Breslin (five points), Meaghan Downey (four points) and Caroline Sweeny (two points) also scored.

Bridget Paulmann led Ludlowe with 20 points.

— J.B. Cozens