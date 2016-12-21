Girls hockey: Wilton suffers first loss of season

The combined Fairfield Warde/Ludlowe team showed why it’s expected to be one of the better teams in the FCIAC this season by trouncing the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team 8-3 on Tuesday night at SoNo Ice House in Norwalk.

Fairfield (3-0) finished the game with a 61-6 edge in shots on goal.

It was the first loss of the season for Wilton, which dropped to 1-1.

“They’re a very strong team. They’ve got a number of good skaters,” said Wilton head coach Pete Maxfield of Fairfield. “They move the puck very well.”

Despite the one-sided action, the Warriors were tied with Fairfield 1-1 until late in the first period, when Fairfield made it 2-1. Fairfield outscored Wilton 5-0 in the second period to take a 7-1 lead.

Meghan Lane scored the first two goals for the Warriors, while Shannon McEveney scored the third goal. Caitlyn Hocker and Alyssa Laychak each had two assists, with single helpers from Molly Thomas and Anna Bean.

Despite the eight goals surrendered, the star of the game for Wilton was junior goalie Izzy Najah, making only her second varsity start. She turned away 53 shots.

“She made a lot of really great saves. The goals they scored were goals she was screened on and never saw coming,” said Maxfield. “I was thrilled with the way Izzy played.”

Maxfield was happy to see production from both lines. After two games, the Warriors have tallied six goals, after netting only 20 goals in 19 games last season.

“It’s good to see them coming together a little bit,” Maxfield said. “There are a lot of games we should win and will win, and the girls are definitely seeing the payoff from their hard work over the offseason.”

Next up is Friday afternoon’s big game against Ridgefield at the Winter Garden Ice Arena at 2. The Warriors have beaten the Tigers only once over their eight years as a program, a 2-1 victory on Jan. 14, 2011. Ridgefield leads the series 13-1.

— J.B. Cozens